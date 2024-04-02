Episode 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be extra special for the cricketing fans as former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer will be featuring in the show. A trailer for the same has been released by Netflix India on their social media's official page. The trailer shows how Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer enjoyed and joked throughout the show. All the minor details will be revealed about the episode when it will stream on Netflix on April 6, 2024, and has a scheduled release time of 8:00 pm IST. Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Match Tickets at Wankhede Stadium Go Live Online for Sale; Check How to Buy on BookMyShow.

Watch Trailer Here

Cricket and Comedy ka yeh crazy combo hoga too hard to miss 🏏✨

Dekhna na bhoole #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Episode 2 iss Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par! pic.twitter.com/OtpP9FFXpW— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 2, 2024

