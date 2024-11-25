The India National Cricket Team secured an important win over the Australia National Cricket Team in the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test. Rohit Sharma was not part of the Indian team during the IND vs AUS 1st Test due to personal reasons. But now he has arrived in Australia and is looking sharp during his net session in Adelaide. The India vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 is all set to begin on December 6. Rohit Sharma will be in India's squad for the 2nd BGT 2024-25 Test and it will be interesting to see which player will sit out. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Remarkable 161 in India’s Victory Against Australia at Perth, Says ‘His Best Test Knock Thus Far’.

Rohit Sharma's Net Session

India's captain Rohit Sharma is looking in good touch! 🔥👀



📺 Watch #AUSvIND on Ch. 501 or stream via Kayo https://t.co/sOOmnqnKOT

📝 BLOG https://t.co/VOg3Xhk1Zj

📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/qvhPusIMRE pic.twitter.com/byAnmNzLKc— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 25, 2024

