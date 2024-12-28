Nitish Kumar Reddy shined on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 4th Test match at Melbourne as he scored his maiden Test century and at the same time took India out of deep trouble by acting as rearguard with Washington Sundar. Nitish displayed a range of strokes and at the same time superb concentration and application along with refined and solid technique. Sachin Tendulkar was really impressed with it and took to social media to react on his innings. Sachin admitted Nitish impressed him from the start of the series and this one was a 'knock to remember'. Sachin called his innings a 'crucial' one and also acknowledged the support provided from Washington Sundar.' 'This One's For You' Nitish Kumar Reddy Dedicates His Maiden Century in International Cricket to His Father After Stellar Display at MCG During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy For Playing 'Crucial' Innings

A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today he took it a notch higher to play a crucial innings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by @Sundarwashi5 as well. Well… pic.twitter.com/XA2asQVphR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)