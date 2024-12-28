Nitish Kumar Reddy dedicated his maiden international century to his father after achieving it on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 28. The 21-year-old all-rounder showed excellent composure and attacking intent to get to the three-figure mark for the first time in his international career and his father, who was present in the stands at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), was left teary-eyed at this magnificent achievement. Taking to Instagram, Nitish Kumar Reddy shared a story where he shared his father's picture of emotionally celebrating his hundred and wrote, "This one's for you." Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father in Tears as He Celebrates Son's Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Reddy Dedicates Maiden International Century to His Father

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Instagram story, he dedicated Hundred to his father. - "This one's for you". 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/88ViDDg02G — Praveen kumar (@Naninaidu98) December 28, 2024

