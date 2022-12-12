Sachin Tendulkar had a special video in store for Yuvraj Singh as he shared it to wish the former India all-rounder on his 41st birthday. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster shared the video where both he and Yuvraj Singh were seen letting their hair flow freely in the face of strong wind from a source, potentially a fan. And the two former India legends were seen absolutely loving the experience! The video's background music is the highly popular 'Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh' track from the movie 3 Idiots. Tendulkar, while wishing Yuvraj, wrote, "There’s always one friend with whom you can let your hair down. Happy birthday Yuvi." Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Former India All-Rounder You Need To Know As He Turns 41

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Yuvraj Singh with Special Message:

