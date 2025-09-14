In a brilliant piece of bowling, Indian star all-rounder Axar Patel dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha cheaply during the Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 10th over. Axar Patel bowled a slower delivery outside off stump. The Pakistan captain went for a sweep shot and got a thick top-edge. Abhishek Sharma, who was standing at the square leg boundary region, and took a simple catch. Salman Ali Agha scored just three runs in 12 deliveries. Fakhar Zaman Wicket Video: Watch Axar Patel Remove Pakistan Batter After Tilak Varma Takes Excellent Catch During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025.

Axar Patel Dismisses Salman Ali Agha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)