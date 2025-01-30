Shadab Khan came forward with a straight-forward response when asked about claims of Pakistan cricketers messaging actresses. This happened while he was on the popular 'Hasna Mana Hai' TV show with host Tabish Hashmi. The Pakistan all-rounder was asked by a female fan in the show that actresses often claim that they get DMs from cricketers and asked if he has ever sent one. The 26-year-old then went on to respond, "Agar karte bhi hai, kya buri baat hai? Agar aapko ccha nahi laga, toh aap reply na karein." (Even if they do, what is wrong with it? If someone doesn't like it, they can simply not reply). He further went on to add that he has seen such claims being made and sometimes, these were exaggerated. Netflix Releases Promo of 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary Featuring Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Sourav Ganguly (Watch Video).

Shadab Khan Responds to Claims of Pakistan Cricketers Messaging Actresses

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)