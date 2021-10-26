South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first against West Indies on Tuesday, October 26 at the Dubai International Stadium. The big news is that Quinton de Kock has been replaced by Reeza Hendricks with the left-hander making himself unavailable for the clash.

West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

