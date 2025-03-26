One of the notable parts of watching a cricket match at a stadium is food and some fans, in an unusual development, were spotted munching on the placards that they brought during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad took a bite out of the placards which had messages to cheer for the players and ate it like it was normal. The videos of the fans at the stadium eating the placards went viral on social media and netizens shared their reactions to the same. While some hilariously stated, "Only DSP Siraj can solve this mystery" referencing Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj and him being appointed as DSP of Telangana Police, others pointed out that these were brand promotions. Fan Points Out Arshdeep Singh's Quick Thinking After Pacer 'Recommends' Vyshak Vijaykumar as Impact Player in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Spotted Eating Placards During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Another Video

Mujhe laga match dekhunga camera mein ye kya dekh liya!!!!? Is she like literally eating it?!#GTvsPKBS pic.twitter.com/X7A2E0JnA6 — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) March 25, 2025

'Only DSP Siraj Can Solve This Mystery'

Only DSP Siraj can solve this mystery #GTvsPKBS https://t.co/Pi8pQBrXdP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 26, 2025

Fan Says It is an Advertisement

Too yum ki add — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) March 26, 2025

Haha

Stadium me Khana leke jaane ka ninja technique https://t.co/TxTamzq8cm — Shudh Neta (@shudhneta) March 26, 2025

Every Other Fan Seeing This

'DSP Siraj Iss Poster Ki Mystery Bhi Solve Kardo'

DSP Siraj iss poster ki mystery bhi solve kardo #GTvsPKBS https://t.co/LHXIxnpazP — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 26, 2025

Haha

Ye log restaurant me jaake menu kha jaate honge. #GTvsPBKS https://t.co/IfllIofYGS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 26, 2025

'Advertisement'

'Match Ke Beech Picnic Chal Raha Hai'

#GTvsPBKS Match ke beech picnic chal raha hai https://t.co/K1SPtejJQg — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) March 25, 2025

