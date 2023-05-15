Naveen-ul-Haq was dropped from the Afghanistan ODI squad and it had a lot of fans talking on social media! The Afghanistan fast bowler, who is currently playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, was involved in a clash with Virat Kohli earlier this season and fans have linked him being dropped from the national side owing to that infamous episode he had with the RCB star. After his name did not feature in the Afghanistan team vs Sri Lanka, netizens reacted to this development. Check some of them below.

'Man Goes'

Man Goes 🤔 https://t.co/lvgxX8GAA9 — Punnu🏏( Help Your Self,Don't wait for Govt ) (@Gujju_Chhoro) May 15, 2023

'Missing'

Proved it 'Wrong'

This man from Afghanistan proved this muhavra wrong - "Sabar ka mango sweet nhi hota ".#naveenulhaq #afghanistancricket — Palak (@Nachocheesedipp) May 15, 2023

'Feeling Sad With LSG and Gautam Gambhir'

Dropped

Naveen ul haq dropped on national team against Sri Lanka tour.....ab yaha log bol rahe hai aur lo panga Abu se🤣🤣 — Sourabh kapoor (@Sourabh42285265) May 15, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq Dropped

Naveen ul Haq dropped from Afghanistan team in Sri Lanka Odi series. #SLvAFG #IPL2023 — Resanth. (@CricResanth) May 15, 2023

