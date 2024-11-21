Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Super Over Ends in a Tie, Teams Share Points After Thrilling WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

If the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 did not get thrilling enough, the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers played out a thrilling tie after their Super Over ended in a tie on Thursday, November 21. Batting first, the Perth Scorchers were bowled out for just 126 in 19.2 overs, with Sydney Sixers' Ashleigh Gardner being the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets. In response, Ellyse Perry struck a fine 67 off just 53 deliveries but that was not enough for the Sydney Sixers to come out on top as they too managed a score of 126/7. For the Perth Scorchers, Alana King took three wickets. In the Super Over, Sydney Sixers scored 15/0 and in response, Mikayla Hinkley hit Ashleigh Gardner's last ball for a four to take the score to 15/1, as the match finished in a tie. WBBL 2024: Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women’s Big Bash League.latestly.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/1-654744646-380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="World Television Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate? Here’s What You Should Know About the Day" title="World Television Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate? Here’s What You Should Know About the Day" /> World Television Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Why Do We Celebrate? Here’s What You Should Know About the Day
