Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Super Over Ends in a Tie, Teams Share Points After Thrilling WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Both teams had to share points in the WBBL 2024 after the Super Over could not determine the winner. Ellyse Perry was named Player of the Match for her 67 off 53 deliveries.

Sydney Sixers captain Ellyse Perry with Perth Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine (Photo credit: X @WBBL)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 21, 2024 03:29 PM IST

If the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 did not get thrilling enough, the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers played out a thrilling tie after their Super Over ended in a tie on Thursday, November 21. Batting first, the Perth Scorchers were bowled out for just 126 in 19.2 overs, with Sydney Sixers' Ashleigh Gardner being the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets. In response, Ellyse Perry struck a fine 67 off just 53 deliveries but that was not enough for the Sydney Sixers to come out on top as they too managed a score of 126/7. For the Perth Scorchers, Alana King took three wickets. In the Super Over, Sydney Sixers scored 15/0 and in response, Mikayla Hinkley hit Ashleigh Gardner's last ball for a four to take the score to 15/1, as the match finished in a tie. WBBL 2024: Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women's Big Bash League.

    If the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 did not get thrilling enough, the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers played out a thrilling tie after their Super Over ended in a tie on Thursday, November 21. Batting first, the Perth Scorchers were bowled out for just 126 in 19.2 overs, with Sydney Sixers' Ashleigh Gardner being the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets. In response, Ellyse Perry struck a fine 67 off just 53 deliveries but that was not enough for the Sydney Sixers to come out on top as they too managed a score of 126/7. For the Perth Scorchers, Alana King took three wickets. In the Super Over, Sydney Sixers scored 15/0 and in response, Mikayla Hinkley hit Ashleigh Gardner's last ball for a four to take the score to 15/1, as the match finished in a tie. WBBL 2024: Lucy Hamilton Becomes Youngest Bowler To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Women’s Big Bash League.

    Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Super Over Ends in a Tie

    It's a TIE 😱

    Both sides end their Super Over on 15 runs - and they'll share a point each. #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/TGBiKFZMM6

    — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 21, 2024

