Star India national cricket team leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has uploaded another cryptic Instagram story on his handle amid ongoing divorce speculation with choreographer-actor Dhanashree Verma. The rumours of the couple getting separated sparked fire after the veteran Indian cricketer deleted all photos featuring Dhanashree Verma from his Instagram handle. Sources close to the couple have suggested that both have been living separately for quite some time now. However, there is no concrete reason behind it, and it remains undisclosed. Chahal and Dhanashree have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple got married in December 2020 in Gurugram. Manish Pandey and Wife Ashrita Shetty Headed for Divorce? Indian Cricketer's Separation Rumours Pick Pace After Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Story

Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Instagram/yuzi_chahal23)

