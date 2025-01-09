Star India national cricket team cricketer Manish Pandey and his wife Ashrita Shetty have sent shockwaves across the cricket community. The couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has sparked speculations about their divorce. Manish Pandey, who has played 29 ODIs and 39 T20Is for India, tied the knot with model-turned-actress Ashrita Shetty in December 2019 in Mumbai. It is to be noted that it's been a while since the couple has made a public appearance together. The recent developments about unfollowing each other on Instagram have added fuel to their separation. Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025: Manish Pandey Sold to KKR for INR 75 lakh at Indian Premier League Auction.

The personal lives of Indian national cricket team cricketers have been under scrutiny for some time, with several cricketers facing challenges in their personal lives. After all-rounder Hardik Pandya's divorce last year, recently star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-actor Dhanashree Verma have sparked potential speculation. The rumours of Chahal and Dhanashree's separation circulated after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The rumours sparked fire after Yuzvendra Chahal deleted all photos featuring Dhanashree Verma from his Instagram handle. Sources close to the duo have suggested that they have been living apart for several months, although the reason behind it remains undisclosed. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 in Gurugram. Old Video of Dhanashree Verma Saying 'Yuzi Bhai Apna Khelne Ki Taiyari Mein Busy Hai' Goes Viral Amid Her and Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce Rumours.

The recent speculation about the separation of Indian cricketer Manish Pandey and his wife, Ashrita Shetty, has drawn significant attention on social media. As these rumours continue to circulate, there is no official confirmation or announcement made by the couple or their families. However, their withdrawal from the public eye has only added fuel to their married lives and their current status.

