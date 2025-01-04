Travis Head was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj early on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. The left-hander, who has scored two centuries so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, struck a boundary to put pressure but Mohammed Siraj had the last laugh, when he found the outside edge of Travis Head's bat with KL Rahul taking a good catch in the slip cordon. This was the second wicket for Mohammed Siraj in the same over after he had dismissed Sam Konstas early on. Rohit Sharma, After 'Opting To Rest', Walks Out to the Field; Chats With Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Watch Mohammed Siraj Dismiss Travis Head:

