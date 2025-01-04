Rohit Sharma, who was rested, walked out to the field and had a chat with Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. The Indian national cricket team captain, who, Jasprit Bumrah said had 'rested' himself for the Sydney Test, was seen talking with Bumrah, the stand-in captain for the match. Rohit Sharma missing the Sydney Test came on the back of a string of low scores from the Indian captain. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got India off to a flying start on Day 2 by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas and Travis Head. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Sam Konstas and Travis Head in One Over During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

'Rested' Rohit Sharma Walks Out to the Field During Drinks Break

Rohit Sharma is out in the high vis, not quite delivering drinks or holding up the umbrella but having a chat with Jasprit Bumrah #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/cge7Lpl1Dx — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)