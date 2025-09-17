Trinbago Knight Riders have cruised past the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 Eliminator match at the Providence Stadium. Winning the toss, TKR had decided to field first. In the first innings, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons scored 166/8, as Amir Jangoo struck 55 runs off 49 balls, while Andries Gous scored 61 off 45 balls. Saurabh Netravalkar had a three-wicket haul (3-23). Coming to chase, Trinbago Knight Riders bat at ease, as opener Alex Hales scored 54 off 40 balls not out. Coming in at number three, captain/ wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran scored 90 runs off 53 balls, not out, guiding the side successfully to CPL 2025 Qualifier 2. TKR scoring 168/1 in 17.3 overs earned a handsome nine-wicket win in the eliminator. CPL 2025: Dwaine Pretorius’ Last-Ball Six Seals Playoff Spot As Guyana Amazon Warriors Stun Table-Toppers St Lucia Kings (Watch Video).

TKR Advance to CPL 2025 Qualifier 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)