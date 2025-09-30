West Indies registered an unwanted feat by being bowled out for 83 runs against Nepal in the WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025, in Sharjah on September 29. Chasing a target of 174 to win, the West Indies National Cricket Team came up with a forgettable effort with the bat in hand, being bowled out for just 83. And this is now the lowest total that a full-member nation has scored against an associate team. Former captain Jason Holder was the top-scorer for the two-time T20 world champions with 21 runs off 15 balls, while Ackeem Auguste (17) and Amir Jangoo (16) made minor contributions. Apart from these three, no other West Indies batter could get to double digits with the bat. For Nepal, Mohammad Aadil Alam was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand, taking four wickets for 24 runs while Kushal Bhurtel scalped 3/16. This victory for Nepal marked their first-ever series win over a full-member nation. NEP vs WI Video Highlights, 2nd T20I 2025: Watch Nepal Register First-Ever Series Win Over Full-Member Nation With Dominant 90-Run Victory.
West Indies Score Lowest Total by a Full-Member Against an Associate Nation
Lowest T20I total by a full-member against an Associate
83 - WI🏝️ vs NEP🇳🇵, TODAY
88 - ENG🏴 vs NETH🇳🇱, 2014
93 - ZIM🇿🇼 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2023
95 - ZIM🇿🇼 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2022
96/9 - WI🏝️ vs IRE☘️, 2014
106 - BAN🇧🇩 vs NEP🇳🇵, 2024
108 - BAN🇧🇩 vs HK🇭🇰, 2014
108 - SL🇱🇰 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2022
109 - IRE☘️… pic.twitter.com/crYvZZLgJM
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 29, 2025
