West Indies registered an unwanted feat by being bowled out for 83 runs against Nepal in the WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025, in Sharjah on September 29. Chasing a target of 174 to win, the West Indies National Cricket Team came up with a forgettable effort with the bat in hand, being bowled out for just 83. And this is now the lowest total that a full-member nation has scored against an associate team. Former captain Jason Holder was the top-scorer for the two-time T20 world champions with 21 runs off 15 balls, while Ackeem Auguste (17) and Amir Jangoo (16) made minor contributions. Apart from these three, no other West Indies batter could get to double digits with the bat. For Nepal, Mohammad Aadil Alam was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball in hand, taking four wickets for 24 runs while Kushal Bhurtel scalped 3/16. This victory for Nepal marked their first-ever series win over a full-member nation. NEP vs WI Video Highlights, 2nd T20I 2025: Watch Nepal Register First-Ever Series Win Over Full-Member Nation With Dominant 90-Run Victory.

West Indies Score Lowest Total by a Full-Member Against an Associate Nation

Lowest T20I total by a full-member against an Associate 83 - WI🏝️ vs NEP🇳🇵, TODAY 88 - ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs NETH🇳🇱, 2014 93 - ZIM🇿🇼 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2023 95 - ZIM🇿🇼 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2022 96/9 - WI🏝️ vs IRE☘️, 2014 106 - BAN🇧🇩 vs NEP🇳🇵, 2024 108 - BAN🇧🇩 vs HK🇭🇰, 2014 108 - SL🇱🇰 vs NAM🇳🇦, 2022 109 - IRE☘️… pic.twitter.com/crYvZZLgJM — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Reliable cricket statistician). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)