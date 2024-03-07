Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and her team will bat first in the WPL 2024 match against UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians had suffered a defeat in their last match, which was against Delhi Capitals but have chosen to keep faith in the same XI. UP Warriorz have included Uma Chetry in the playing XI as Anjali Sarvani misses out. Mumbai Indians had lost to UP Warriorz the last time these two sides faced each other. UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Toss Report

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Mumbai Indians elect to bat against UP Warriorz in Delhi. Live 💻📱https://t.co/qcJK240qsL#TATAWPL | #UPWvMI pic.twitter.com/UIEBomw8IH — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2024

UPW-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Playing XI:

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

