Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli is in a lurch, both on and off the field. The 33-year-old who is in a poor form for many months now failed to rise to the occasion once again, this time during India vs England 3rd ODI 2022 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Chasing a score of 259 in a three-match series decider, Virat Kohli could manage mere 17 runs off 22 deliveries. With this his fans' expectations of seeing Kohli's 71st century too tanked. And it led to the rise of Virat Kohli 71st century funny memes and jokes. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Netizens React to Indian Batting Star’s Failure in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI.

Aaj Bhi Nahi Bro!

Virat Kohli when someone ask him about 71st Century #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IWNiXYQFK4 — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) July 17, 2022

17 and 71 Mein Confusion Ho Gaya

Stop It, It HURTS

Virat kohli after scoring 3 glorious boundaries pic.twitter.com/P6XBNZZGyX — Abhinash (@Abhi_meme) July 17, 2022

OOOPPS

OKAY

#INDvsEND Today also no 71st century for #ViratKohli𓃵 😏 Viral as soon as he enters the ground: pic.twitter.com/aFQ3R6TpQm — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 17, 2022

