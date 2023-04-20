Virat Kohli and records are almost synonymous and on Thursday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star would be getting close to reaching a few milestones when RCB take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 20. The right-hander is 156 runs away from getting to 7000 runs in the IPL. Besides this, he is also two fours away from reaching 6,000 fours, one catch away from 100 catches. Kohli also is three fifties away from scoring fifty half-centuries. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Virat Kohli Close to Achieving These Records

