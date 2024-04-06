Virat Kohli attained a remarkable milestone, this time as a fielder as he now has the most number of catches in IPL history as a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli achieved this feat during the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 6. Kohli took a simple catch off Yash Dayal's bowling to dismiss Riyan Parag, which was his 110th catch. He went past Suresh Raina, who had 109 catches to his name as a non-wicketkeeper. Kohli also scored his eighth IPL century in the first innings of this match. IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Joins KL Rahul in Exclusive List After Scoring Century in 100th IPL Match During RR vs RCB Clash.

Virat Kohli Attains New Fielding Record

1⃣1⃣0⃣ and counting! Virat Kohli now holds the record for most catches in IPL as a non wicket-keeper 👏👏#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4953BNK6kc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

The Catch That Saw Virat Kohli Achieve This Record

.@RCBTweets strike twice in quick succession! First Samson and now the in-form Riyan Parag departs for 4.#RR need 29 off 26 Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VjZFu9Xpf9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

