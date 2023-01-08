Virat Kohli was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav as the latter smashed a terrific hundred for India in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 8. The right-hander scored his third hundred of the format and smashed the Sri Lankan bowling attack to all parts of the ground, ending with 112* off 51 deliveries. Kohli, taking to Instagram stories, shared a picture of Suryakumar and used fire and clapping emojis to laud the right-hander after his sensational effort. India eventually went on to win the match by a massive 91-run margin. Suryakumar Yadav Hits Six Despite Falling While Playing Ramp Shot During IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

