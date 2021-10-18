Virat Kohli's Pinterest ad on him sharing meaningful tips to celebrate Diwali 2021 backfired badly as netizens reacted angrily at the Indian captain, asking him not to suggest or interfere with the festivities.

Take a look at his video below:

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021#ADpic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

Some netizens reacted angrily to this video:

'World Cup-winning tips'

And I will share my personal tips about winning the World Cup 😎 https://t.co/Wo4dgPz3kc — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 17, 2021

And tips on winning the IPL as well:

Virat Kohli says he will share tips on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful’ Diwali, now netizens will give him tips on captaincy and how to win IPL 😀#भौंक_मत_कोहली — Rajendra Shukla 🇮🇳 (@irajendrashukla) October 18, 2021

'Don't waste your time'

Virat Kohli don't waste your time in giving gyan on Diwali or any other Hindu festival because -#SunoKohli pic.twitter.com/Z7mpAqTyII — Ministry Of Sarcasm 2.0 (@M_OfSarcazm) October 18, 2021

'It's our choice'

A Virat Kohli fan, but doesn't agree with this decision:

Decisions of Virat Kohli are deteriorating from toss, field placing, team selection, playing at harmless deliveries outside off, not scoring in KO matches, to giving Gyan on Diwali. Although a fan, but don't appreciate his 'self-always right' attitude. Hence #SunoKohli@imVkohli — Virat Sharma 💙 (@memeolo27959291) October 18, 2021

No vice-versa?:

We can’t tell Virat Kohli how he should play but Kohli should teach us how exactly we should celebrate Diwali.. 😡🤷🏻‍♂️ — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) October 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)