Virat Kohli's Pinterest ad on him sharing meaningful tips to celebrate Diwali 2021 backfired badly as netizens reacted angrily at the Indian captain, asking him not to suggest or interfere with the festivities.

Take a look at his video below: 

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' - link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021#ADpic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

Some netizens reacted angrily to this video: 

'World Cup-winning tips'

And tips on winning the IPL as well:

'Don't waste your time'

'It's our choice'

A Virat Kohli fan, but doesn't agree with this decision:

No vice-versa?: 

