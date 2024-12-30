There was a lot of confusion created when Akash Deep was caught behind. There was a bit of sound on the field but the bat did not seem to edge the ball. But after reviewing it all again, it was spotted that the ball left a red mark on the edge of the bat and that was enough evidence to send back Akash Deep to the dressing room. Scott Boland bowled a very calculative delivery which helped him dismiss the number nine batsman of the Indian Cricket Team. Australia defeated India by 184 runs in the 4th Test 2024 to take 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Was Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Third Umpire's Decision During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Sparks Controversy, Fans React.

Akash Deep Dimissal Video

The little red mark that appears on Akash's bat settles that one #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9hvGBoZfXI— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)