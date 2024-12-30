Was Yashasvi Jaiswal out or not out? The third umpire's decision to rule the youngster out is surely going to be talked about for quite some time to come and fans debated on the same on social media. The southpaw attempted to pull a short ball but appeared to glove the ball with Alex Carey taking a good catch. The on-field umpire Joel Wilson did not think that Jaiswal got an edge and hence did not give it out. Australia, confident that it was out, used the DRS where the third umpire, with the naked eye, spotted a deflection as the ball passed Jaiswal and went towards Carey. However, upon using the Snickometer, it showed no spike at all, something that sparked controversy. Ball-tracking also showed a deflection as well. Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Boxing Day Test After Vistors Suffer Yet Another Batting Collapse, Hosts Take An Unassailable 2-1 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

