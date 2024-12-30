Was Yashasvi Jaiswal out or not out? The third umpire's decision to rule the youngster out is surely going to be talked about for quite some time to come and fans debated on the same on social media. The southpaw attempted to pull a short ball but appeared to glove the ball with Alex Carey taking a good catch. The on-field umpire Joel Wilson did not think that Jaiswal got an edge and hence did not give it out. Australia, confident that it was out, used the DRS where the third umpire, with the naked eye, spotted a deflection as the ball passed Jaiswal and went towards Carey. However, upon using the Snickometer, it showed no spike at all, something that sparked controversy. Ball-tracking also showed a deflection as well. Australia Beat India By 184 Runs In Boxing Day Test After Vistors Suffer Yet Another Batting Collapse, Hosts Take An Unassailable 2-1 Lead In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Watch Third Umpire's Decision on Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision." And with that, Jaiswal is out! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/biOQP4ZeDB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

'Clear Not Out'

'Nothing on Snicko But Decision Overturned'

'Double Standards'

If Snicko detects even the slightest edge, it's given out, regardless of the ball's movement. Yet, without Snicko, if the ball deviates, it's still considered out. This double standard is ridiculous and cries out for more accurate and uniform officiating https://t.co/8JkdFz53Ut — CHETAN (@BeingSkChetan) December 30, 2024

'He Hit It'

He overturned it because he hit it. Simple. — Matt Baseley (@MattBaseley) December 30, 2024

'Out for Sure'

That was out for sure — kashif farid (@kash8778) December 30, 2024

Another Fan Questions Third Umpire's Decision

'This is Out'

A simple use of the eyes tells you this is out. Well done the third umpire. #AusvInd https://t.co/zRSYvppmvL — Test Match Dan (@TestMatchDan) December 30, 2024

'Brilliant Decision'

