Rajasthan Royals shared a fun dance video of Joe Root and Yuzvendra Chahal, who shook a leg at an event on the sidelines of IPL 2023. Chahal, who is known to be of a fun-loving character, thoroughly enjoyed the dance with Root as the two grooved to the music that was played on the stage. Root was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction and is yet to make his debut in the competition. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral During RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match, Netizens Troll Royal Challengers Bangalore's Poor Performance at Eden Gardens.

Yuzvendra Chahal Welcomes Joe Root to the IPL in Style!

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

