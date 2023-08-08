India taking on Pakistan is arguably the most anticipated match in cricket. Both teams are known to give their all on the cricket field when they are against each other and thus, fans are kept at the edge of their seats. In the coming months, India and Pakistan are set to cross swords multiple times. The two sides will collide in the Asia Cup 2023 in September and then again in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in October. Ahead of the marquee clash, Shikhar Dhawan discusses the India-Pakistan rivalry in an Asia Cup 2023 promo video by Star Sports, which was later deleted. He described how intense India vs Pakistan matches have been. In the deleted video, he also tells that it has always been the case that whether or not you win the World Cup, don’t lose to Pakistan’. ‘Main Kisi Ka Naam Nahi Lunga Fir Bada Controversy Hota Hai’ Rohit Sharma On Being Asked Who is the Toughest Bowler in Pakistan Cricket Team, Video Goes Viral

Shikhar Dhawan Talks About Intensity of India vs Pakistan Rivalry Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 in Deleted Promo Video

