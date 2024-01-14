India bag another T20I series victory as they demolish Afghanistan by six wickets and 26 balls to spare in the 2nd T20I at Indore and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Put into bat first, Afghanistan didn't get a good start with their openers departing early. A power-packed half-century from Gulbadin Naib (57) followed with cameos from Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb ul Haq took Afghanistan to a competitive total of 172/9. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Chasing it, India lost Rohit Sharma early but Virat Kohli gave them a good start. Yashsavi (68) Jaiswal and Shivam Dube (63*) put in a strong performance as both scored half-centuries to carry Team India over the finishing line. 'Making New Records' Fans React After Rohit Sharma Gets Dismissed For Golden Duck in India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024.

India Bag Series Victory With Six-Wicket Win

