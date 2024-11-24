Zimbabwe start the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a victory as they defeat the visitors by 80 runs via DLS method in the first ODI at Bulawayo. Zimbabwe batted first in the game and riding on the performance of Richard Ngarava and Sikander Raza, they moved to a competitive total of 205/10 on the board. Chasing it, Pakistan got off to a very poor start and were down to 60/6 before persistent rain stopped play. Despite waiting for some time, the rain didn't ease and Zimbabwe won via DLS method. Blessing Muzarabani, Sikander Raza and Sean Williams scalped two wickets each. Why Are Pakistan and Zimbabwe Players Wearing Orange Caps in PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI 2024? Know Reason.

Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan By 80 Runs Via DLS Method

Zimbabwe win the first ODI by 80 runs on DLS method.#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/LVPqGY8C2U — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2024

