Srihari Nataraj ensured India had a productive end to the first day of Commonwealth Games 2022 by qualifying for the Men's 100m backstroke event final. Nataraj clocked 54.55 seconds as he finished fourth in semifinal 2 and seventh overall to enter the final, which would be contested on July 31st at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Srihari Nataraj Qualifies for Final:

#Swimming Update @srihari3529 qualifies for the FINAL!! Srihari finishes 4th in Semifinal 2 of Men's 100m backstroke and 7th overall with a timing of 54.55s at @birminghamcg22 The Final is scheduled for 31st July 1:35 AM IST Our best wishes 🙂#Cheer4India#IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/TuqXd3QD8Q — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)