Carlos Sainz will miss the 2024 Saudi Grand Prix after the 29-year-old has been diagnosed with appendicitis. As per the reports, the F1 racer requires surgery - dates of which are yet to be confirmed. Ferrari hands their reserve driver Oliver Bearman debut in the F1 circuit after the news. The Brit reserve driver has been promoted after securing pole in F2 qualifying. Earlier Sainz had skipped his pre-weekend media duties at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, before taking part in Thursday’s FP1 and FP2 sessions. Sainz finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in the third position as Red Bull Racers - Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez secured the top two spots respectively. F1 Outfit Red Bull Suspends Woman Who Accused Team Principal Christian Horner of Inappropriate Behaviour.

Ferrari Shares Post on Carlos Sainz’s Replacement

Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family… pic.twitter.com/zePBeZlJED — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 8, 2024

Formula One Confirms the Replacement

Oliver Bearman is set to make his F1 debut stepping in for Carlos Sainz. Carlos has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. Get well soon Carlos 🙏#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/STXRHNgTDu — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2024

