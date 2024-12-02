F1 2024 Champion Max Verstappen showed great heart as he personally gave Zayn Sofuoglu a tour of the Red Bull Racing facilities. Zayn Sofuoglu came into the limelight when he set a record for the fastest five-year-old in the world when he drove a Lamborghini at 194 mph. The youngster also went on to win a mini-supermoto championship in Turkiye in October. 5-Year-Old Zayn Sofuoglu Becomes Fastest Child in World, Sets Staggering Speed of 312 Kmph (Watch Video).

F1 2024 Champion Max Verstappen Gives World’s Fastest Kid Zayn Sofuoglu

🔥 MAX VERSTAPPEN VE ZAYN SOFUOĞLU, RED BULL GARAJINA GİDİYOR! pic.twitter.com/slGNWIuyv2 — Motorsport Türkiye (@motorsportcomtr) November 29, 2024

