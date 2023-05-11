For the first time ever, India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup on consecutive occasions. The Blue Tigers are in pot 4 along with Tajikistan, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia. The all-important draw of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will finally take place on Thursday, May 11. Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of this draw event in India. Hence the AFC Asian Cup 2023 group stage draw will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the free live streaming of this event on AFC's official YouTube channel. AR Khaleel Dies: Former AIFF Vice-President Passes Away at 91, Indian Football’s Governing Body Expresses Grief.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Draw Live on AFC's YouTube Channel

