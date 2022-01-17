Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC have been drawn with UAE's Al Jazira, Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab and Iraq's Air Force Club in Group B of the AFC Champions League. It is a tough group for the defending Indian Super League champions.

See the group below:

#ACL2022 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝘄 🚨#TheIslanders have been drawn into Group B along with Al Jazira 🇦🇪, Al Shabab 🇸🇦 & Air Force Club 🇮🇶 in @TheAFCCL Group Stage ✅ HISTORY BECKONS! 💙#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4YU5UcJp5x — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 17, 2022

