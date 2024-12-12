It was an easy win for Arsenal which helped them secure three points in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season. With this win, Arsenal are now in third place in the UCL 2024-25 standings. Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock in the first half to put Arsenal in the lead. Saka completed his brace and helped Arsenal double the lead in the 78th minute. Kai Havertz scored the third goal for the Gunners during the dying moments of the Arsenal vs Monaco UCL 2024-25 match. A defeat was not a healthy option for Monaco who are now in the 16th place in Champions League 2024-25 points table.

Arsenal vs Monaco UCL Result

