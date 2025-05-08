With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain hosted Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semifinal, in an encounter where the England club threw everything but the kitchen sink against their opponents, only to end up in a 2-1 defeat (aggregate 3-1). Fabian Ruiz gave PSG the lead in the 27th minute, after which it was all catch-up for Arsenal. Achraf Hakimi provided the final blow to the visitors' chances, scoring the second for the hosts in the 72nd minute. Bukayo Saka did find the net for Arsenal in the 76th minute, but it was too late by then for the English side. Paris Saint-Germain will face off against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final on June 1. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Inter Milan Down Barcelona 4–3 in Semifinal for Ages, Book Ticket to Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain Book Ticket To Final

