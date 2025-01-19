After heroic wins in three cup matches recently, FC Barcelona was expected to win a league game against Getafe. But the side was frustrated by the Getafe defence and failed to overpower its opponents. Jules Kounde managed to score in the ninth minute of the match but Mauro Arambarri’s strike in the 34th minute cancelled out Barca’s advantage. Despite having 78 per cent possession Hansi Flick’s side found it difficult to break the Getafe defence and had only five shots on target. With the draw, FC Barcelona is five points behind league leaders Athletico Madrid at the moment. Barcelona Reaches Copa Del Rey 2024–25 Quarterfinals With 5–1 Rout of Real Betis. Atletico Madrid Also Advances.

Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25

