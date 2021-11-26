Indian women's football team faced Brazil in the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino 2021. The tournament is being held at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil. The Indian team lost the match 6-1 with Manisha Kalyan being the only goal-scorer for the Women in Blue.

FULL-TIME! The referee brings an end to the match, as Brazil take the win! A dominant performance by Brazil, but India also had their moments. And huge #respect Formiga, who hangs up her boots! 🇧🇷 6-1 🇮🇳#BRAIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 26, 2021

