Chelsea were the better side during their outing against Wolves in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Both teams were pretty even till the first half but things only went sideways for the Wolves during the second half. Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo and Noni Madueke scored a goal each and led Chelsea to an easy win. Just before the kickoff, child mascots were spotted performing the Cole Palmer "Cold" celebration which delighted the crowd at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over the Wolves. With this win, they are now back in the Champions League spot. Chelsea 3–1 Wolves, Premier League 2024–25: Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke Score To Help the Blues Secure Three Vital Points.

Child Mascots Perform Cole Palmer Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)