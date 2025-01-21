Chelsea are back in the top four in the Premier League 2024-25 standings. Tosin Adarabioyo scored his first goal for Chelsea and his first goal of the season. Tosin Adarabioyo put Chelsea ahead after scoring in the 24th minute. Wolves struck back after Matt Doherty scored an equaliser just before the first half ended. Marc Cucurella doubled the lead for Chelsea after netting a goal in the 60th minute. Noni Madueke gave the Blues a two-goal cushion after scoring in the second half. Chelsea secured three vital points which also saw them coming back to the Champions League spot. UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Makes January Debut With High-Stakes Clash of Struggling PSG and Manchester City.

Chelsea vs Wolves Result

Chelsea move up to 4th with their first win in five matches 🔵#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/4kepCqbvod— Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2025

