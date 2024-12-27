The fiftieth edition of the Globe Soccer Awards is currently underway in Dubai and is attended by none other than Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo attended the star-studded ceremony, where he could be seen seated alongside Thibaut Courtois on a panel for the Dubai International Sports Conference. Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to ‘Lionel Messi is Better’ Remark in Light-Hearted Exchange with MrBeast’s Crew, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo In The House

Absolutely delighted to have Cristiano Ronaldo with us! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1IVjMMtap — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo Seen With Thibaut Courtois

Amanda Davies sits down with Cristiano Ronaldo and Thibaut Courtois at the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference 🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/nK9txOI1Xe — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2024

