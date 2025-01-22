Al-Nassr secured an easy 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in the away game of Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock to put Al-Nassr in front. Kostas Fortounis scored an equaliser for Al-Khaleej in the 80th minute. Sultan Al-Ghannam put Al-Nassr in front after scoring in the very next minute. Ronaldo scored another goal and completed his brace, leading Al-Nassr to an easy win. CR7 took to social media and shared his reaction after scoring twice in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej. Ronaldo posted multiple moments from the Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr match and wrote, "Good win today ⚽️⚽️ Let’s go, @AlNassrFC_EN!" Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Helps Knights of Najd Secure Crucial Victory, Keep Title Hopes Alive (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction

