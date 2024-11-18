Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to break the internet once again. CR7 took to his official YouTube channel where he shared a video in which the surprise guest has been unveiled. The guest was not unveiled in the new video but Ronaldo was seen discussing with his friend and former teammate Rio Ferdinand. Both of them are seen having an inaudible conversation. Both Ronaldo and his YouTube channel UR Cristiano has been a centre stage for quite a while because of the growing rate of subscribers. Although it has been slowed UR Cristiano remains the fastest-ever YouTube channel to reach the 50-million subscribers mark. Why Was Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Portugal National Team Squad Ahead of UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Clash Against Croatia? Here's Reason.

Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Famous Guest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)