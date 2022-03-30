Adidas on Wednesday, dropped 'Al Rihla', which is their official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The announcement was made on Adidas' social media. Argentine star Lionel Messi was also seen posing with this new ball.

See Pics:

Lionel Messi with the 2022 Qatar World Cup ball, Al Rihla. This via Adidas. pic.twitter.com/NVHs1nxMkU — Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) March 30, 2022

32 teams. 1 ball to make their dreams possible.​ Introducing Al Rihla, the Official World Cup 2022 Match Ball.​ Your journey starts now. ​ Exclusively available at adidas online and retail stores until April 12th. pic.twitter.com/uMys1dorIZ — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 30, 2022

