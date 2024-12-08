In a horrible development, Italian footballer Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during Serie A 2024-25 match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina. Bove was hospitalised immediately and was later revealed to have suffered a cardiac arrest. Bove is stable and on his way to recovery now. After suffering the cardiac arrest during the match last Sunday, the midfielder has agreed to have a cardiac defibrillator implanted. Although, if it actually goes through, Bove will have to leave Italy as playing with a subcutaneous defibrillator is not allowed in Italy. West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Stable in Hospital Following Involvement In Road Traffic Incident, Club Provides Update.

Fiorentina Footballer Edoardo Bove Set to Leave Serie A

🚨🚨| Like Christian Eriksen, Edoardo Bove will have to leave Serie A to continue playing football... After suffering a cardiac arrest during a match last Sunday, the midfielder has agreed to have a cardiac defibrillator implanted. However, players are not allowed to play… pic.twitter.com/VvEKm3qDVW — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)