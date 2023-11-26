As a result of their victory over Real Kashmir in their last match, Churchill Brothers will face Gokulam Kerala FC in the I-League 2023-24. Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023-24 will be played at Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Shillong Lajong FC 2–1 TRAU FC, I-League 2023–24: Hardy Cliff Nongbri’s Goal Seals Reds’ Hard Fought Win Over 10-Man Red Pythons.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers Live

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 🥵🔥 Who’s winning this thrilling clash in Kozhikode? 🤔👇 Watch all the action from tonight at 7 PM LIVE on EurosportIndia! 📺#IndianFootball #EurosportIndia #ILeagueOnEurosport pic.twitter.com/ZLKmYPbNKw — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) November 26, 2023

