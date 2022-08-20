Gokulam Kerala issued a statement after they were deemed ineligible to compete at the AFC Women's Club Championship after the All India Football Federation was banned by FIFA on August 16. The women's team, who are the champions of India, had gone to Tashkent for the competition but the suspension put by FIFA on AIFF ended their hopes of competing in the tournament. Taking to social media, the club thanked the Indian authorities for their support and wrote, "These players are our family and we will comeback stronger than ever."

Gokulam Kerala's Statement:

We are grateful to everyone who extended their support towards our women’s team in the last few days. These players are our family and we will comeback stronger than ever. A special thanks to @IndiaSports @PMOIndia for helping the team through this difficult times. pic.twitter.com/8KY48MHWxm — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)