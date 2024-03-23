Argentina are all set to take on El Salvador in the next International Friendly match at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The match will be played from 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 23. Sadly, football fans in India won't be able to get the live telecast viewing option due to the absence of a broadcasting and streaming partner. But, the match can be watched by the use of a VPN. Brazilian Serie A 2023-24: Gremio Sign Argentina Winger Cristian Pavon

Argentina vs El Salvador Live

#Sub23 Como siempre, te dejamos toda la información del entrenamiento del día en México 👉 https://t.co/DSWFnXOb0t 📸 Sí, también más fotos y, en la nota, la agenda que se viene 🗓 🔜 Mañana, desde las 23, amistoso ante @miseleccionmx, que será transmitido por @DSports 😎 pic.twitter.com/vKf94Cm9LS — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 22, 2024

