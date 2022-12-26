English Premier League 2022-23 is all set to restart today, December 26. In the first match of round 17, Brentford will face Tottenham Hotspur. The game is set to start at 6.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Brentford Community Stadium, London. Antonio Conte's Tottenham are currently in fourth place in the table. They have accumulated twenty-nine points from fifteen matches. On the other hand, Brentford are placed in the tenth position. The Bees have won only four out of their fifteen matches while registering nineteen points. they will face a stern test against Tottenham. The broadcasting rights for English Premier League 2022-23 in India are with Star Sports Network. Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide the live telecast of the match. You can watch the live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One Week Ago Argentina Became World Champions! Fans Reminisce When Lionel Messi and Co Won FIFA World Cup 2022 Title.

Brentford vs Tottenham on Star Sports

Beckoning another #PL ⚽-scoring record is Harry Kane! Will the #Spurs ⭐ become the first-ever player to score in 7️⃣ consecutive Boxing Day fixtures in #BRETOT?#PassionUnlimited pic.twitter.com/81AsIRrYu4 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) December 24, 2022

