In the 2nd semifinal of ISL 2023, defending champions Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, March 9. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST in GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch live telecast of the semifinal match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The match will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of the game.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Star Sports Network

